STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Lockdown not a solution for COVID-19 surge: BJP's Chandrakant Patil

Patil said there is no objection to night curfew, but activities during the day should be continued.

Published: 29th March 2021 05:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2021 06:36 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai coronavirus cases

Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look as night curfew underway in wake of rising coronavirus cases. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: A day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asked officials to prepare a plan for implementation of a lockdown, state BJP president Chandrakant Patil said lockdown is not a solution for the rise in cases of coronavirus.

Talking to reporters here after meeting Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta, Patil said not the only BJP, but all traders and workers from unorganised sectors will oppose the lockdown.

"Lockdown is not an answer to the increasing COVID-19 cases in the state. If the lockdown is imposed, you (state government) will not give any package (for relief to affected people). How people lived in the last one year cannot be understood by sitting inside 'Matoshree'," Patil said.

'Matoshree' is the residence of CM Thackeray in Bandra area of Mumbai.

Patil said there is no objection to night curfew, but activities during the day should be continued.

"I am okay with the night curfew. Nobody goes out at night. There are some people with you (in state government) who go out as they want nightlife," the BJP leader said.

He was apparently referring to state minister Aaditya Thackeray who had pitched for the revival of nightlife in Mumbai.

"If you really want to impose lockdown, announce a package and give Rs 5,000 per month to every worker from the unorganised sector," Patil said.

Testing, tracing and treatment of COVID-19patients are the keys to check the spread of the viral infection, but lockdown is not an answer, he asserted.

Asked about speculation in political circles that NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Union Home Minister Amit Shah met in Ahmedabad on Saturday, Patil said he has no details of it.

"All such meetings take place routinely.

In the Indian culture, politics is on one side, but we all should meet.

Of late, such meetings have decreased in Maharashtra (among opponents)," he said.

Patil said since Pawar and Shah were there (in Ahmedabad), they might have met.

The NCP shares power in Maharashtra with the Shiv Sena and Congress.

Asked whether he is okay if the BJP and NCP come together, Patil said whatever decision is taken by senior leadership of the BJP, it will be accepted as it will always be in the interest of the party.

Patil also wished good health to Pawar (80), who will undergo surgery at a hospital in Mumbai after it was diagnosed that he has gall bladder issue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chandrakant Patil Maharashtra coronavirus cases Maharashtra COVID-19 lockdown BJP
India Matters
Health workers wait to conduct COVID-19 tests on passengers coming by long distance trains at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 68,020 new cases, highest in 2021 so far; 291 more succumb
Statues along a street are seen with masks placed on them as a WHO mission team visits Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
WHO report says animals likely source of COVID
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Covovax trials begin in India, hope to launch it by September : Serum Institute CEO
NDRF personnel being handed over solar lamps built by self help groups in Ranchi. (Photo | Express)
'Ranchi ki Roshni' to provide solar-powered lamps to NDRF men across India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MP Jothimani | Express
'Voters won't get carried away by lies, false propaganda': Congress MP Jothimani Sennimalai
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 4 | Rajiv Malhotra | Amit Agarwal | Anil Sahasrabudhe
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp