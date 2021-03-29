STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra sees highest one-day spike of 40,414 COVID-19 cases

With 108 fresh fatalities due to COVID-19 infection, the overall toll in Maharashtra reached 54,181, the state health department said.

Published: 29th March 2021 12:09 AM

Mumbai Coronavirus

BMC health workers screening passengers for COVID-19 at CST in Mumbai.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra on Sunday reported 40,414 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the highest rise so far in a single day, taking its tally beyond 27 lakh to 27,13,875, the state health department said.

The state had reached the 26 lakh-mark of cases only on March 25.

With 108 fresh fatalities due to COVID-19 infection, the overall toll in Maharashtra reached 54,181, it said.

"Of the 108 fatalities, 56 patients succumbed in the last 48 hours while 29 others died in the last week. The rest 20 deaths had occurred before the last week," the department said.

Maharashtra CM mulling lockdown with 'minimum impact on economy'

Mumbai also reported the highest number of new cases in a day on Sunday, by adding 6,933 infections, taking its overall tally to 3,98,724.

With eight more deaths, Mumbai's fatality count rose to 11,653, the department said.

In Maharashtra, 17,874 patients were discharged during the day, taking the total count of recoveries to 23,32,453.

The state is now left with 3,25,901 active cases, the department added.

'Can no longer survive' - Maharashtra traders protest new COVID restrictions

In Mumbai Metropolitan region (MMR), Thane city reported 1,217 cases in a day while the Kalyan Dombivli municipal corporation added 1,081 new infections.

Pune city and neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad (PCMC) township reported 4,625 and 2,131 new cases, respectively.

A total of 1,568 cases were reported from other areas in Pune district.

The number of cases in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) stood at 2,66,875 while the tally in PCMC areas is 1,30,194.

Maharashtra clamps night curfew from Sunday amid COVID surge

The total number of cases in Pune district is 1,19,386, a health official said.

Nashik city recorded 2,403 fresh cases, taking its caseload to 1,10,453.

In the district minus Nashik city, 1,159 cases were detected in the day.

In Marathwada region, Aurangabad city reported 1,031 new cases while 770 infections were detected in Nanded city, as per the department.

In Jalna district bordering Aurangabad 349 new cases were detected.

Nagpur city added 2,981 infections during the day while the district reported 1,018 new cases.

With 1,65,591 new tests, the number of samples tested so far for coronavirus in Maharashtra went up to 1,93,58,341, the department said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 27,13,875, new cases: 40,414, death toll: 54,181, discharged: 23,32,453, active cases: 3,25,901, people tested so far : 1,93,58,341.

