STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mamata Vs Suvendu: Ahead of high-stake Nandigram battle, Bengal CM holds roadshow

Thousands of people gathered around the Chief Minister waving party flags as Mamata held the rally from Khudiram Mod to Thakur Chowk in Nandigram Block-2, which would be followed by a public meeting.

Published: 29th March 2021 12:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2021 12:13 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses during a public meeting, in Nandigram on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

NANDIGRAM: Ahead of the second phase of West Bengal assembly polls, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a 'padayatra' (roadshow) in Nandigram on a wheelchair, marking the first roadshow here after she was injured in an alleged attack earlier this month.

Nandigram will witness the most high-profile contest in the second phase of the state assembly elections to be held on April 1 with the Chief Minister taking on her former ministerial colleague Suvendu Adhikari, who had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in December last year.

Thousands of people gathered around the Chief Minister waving party flags as Mamata held the rally from Khudiram Mod to Thakur Chowk in Nandigram Block-2, which would be followed by a public meeting in Jansabha Boyal II.

Another public meeting will take place at 2 pm then at 3:30 pm in the Amdabad High School Ground.

Suvendu Adhikari had earlier said that BJP will defeat Banerjee by over 50,000 votes from Nandigram.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will take on Mamata in a massive roadshow in Nandigram on Tuesday to bat for Adhikari. Bollywood star Mithun Chakraborty is also expected to conduct a roadshow for the BJP in Nandigram ahead of polling.

Earlier this month, during a two-day visit in Nandigram, Mamata alleged that she was pushed by a few unidentified people during her election campaign.

Banerjee sustained "severe bony injuries" on her left foot and ankle as well as bruises and injuries on her shoulder, forearm and neck, according to the report of her initial medical examination.

The Election Commission later said that the injury caused to the CM in Nandigram was not a result of an "attack" and suspended IPS officer Vivek Sahay, acting director of security for the West Bengal Chief Minister, with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections concluded with an estimated 79.79 per cent voter turnout on Saturday.

In the first phase, 30 seats covering all assembly constituencies from the districts of Purulia and Jhargram and a segment of Bankura, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur went to the polls to decide on the electoral fate of 191 candidates, including 21 women.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee Suvendu Adhikari BJP Trinamool Bengal Polls 2021 Bengal Elections 2021 Bengal Polls Bengal Elections
India Matters
Health workers wait to conduct COVID-19 tests on passengers coming by long distance trains at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 68,020 new cases, highest in 2021 so far; 291 more succumb
Statues along a street are seen with masks placed on them as a WHO mission team visits Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
WHO report says animals likely source of COVID
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Covovax trials begin in India, hope to launch it by September : Serum Institute CEO
NDRF personnel being handed over solar lamps built by self help groups in Ranchi. (Photo | Express)
'Ranchi ki Roshni' to provide solar-powered lamps to NDRF men across India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MP Jothimani | Express
'Voters won't get carried away by lies, false propaganda': Congress MP Jothimani Sennimalai
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 4 | Rajiv Malhotra | Amit Agarwal | Anil Sahasrabudhe
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp