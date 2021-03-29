STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sixty-year-old woman beaten to death in Uttar Pradesh by drunk Holi revellers

When other family members tried to save her, five of them, including two women and three children, were also beaten up, the police officer said.

Published: 29th March 2021 06:13 PM

For representational purposes. (Photo | Aasawari Kulkarni, Feminism in India)

By PTI

ETAWAH: A 60-year-old woman was beaten to death and five members of her family were injured on Monday when they opposed Holi revellers from celebrating the festival outside their house in Mevati Tola locality here, police said.

The Holi revellers, in an inebriated state, entered the woman's house around 10 am and beat her to death with sticks and stone, Additional Superintendent of Police (city) Prashant Kumar Prasad said.

When other family members tried to save her, five of them, including two women and three children, were also beaten up, the police officer said.

In another incident reported from Ekdil police station area, a youth under the influence of alcohol drove a tractor at high speed and injured six people.

The tractor got damaged after hitting an electricity pole.

The youth was handed over to the police and the injured have been hospitalised, police said.

