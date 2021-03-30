STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

126 judges transferred in a major reshuffle in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh

Among those transferred included Special Judge Rajesh Sekhri of Jammu's anti-corruption court for CBI cases.

Published: 30th March 2021 11:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2021 01:20 AM   |  A+A-

Gavel, Court Hammer

For representational purposes

By PTI

JAMMU: In a major reshuffle in subordinate judiciary, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Tuesday transferred 126 civil judges including special judges of anti-corruption courts in both Jammu and Srinagar.

The court also appointed presiding officers of 27 vacant courts, Justice Juvenile Boards (JJBs) and District Legal Service Authorities in different districts of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The order, issued by the high court's Registrar General Jawad Ahmad, said the transfers and posting of judicial officers were made in the interest of administration.

Those transferred included 60 district judges and 66 'munsiffs' across Jammu and Kashmir besides a few in the Union Territory of Ladakh which also falls under the jurisdiction of the J&K High Court.

The order said the transferee judges would ensure that all matters pending for judgments or part heard, are completed and judgments and orders are pronounced in such matters before they move to new positions.

"The officers sent on deputation shall report to the J&K High Court's registrar (judicial) till their deputation orders are received from the government," the order said.

Among those transferred included Special Judge Rajesh Sekhri of Jammu's anti-corruption court for CBI cases.

He was transferred and posted as a member of the J&K special tribunal, Jammu on deputation in place of Bala Jyoti who was posted as presiding officer of the J&K labour and industrial tribunal against an available vacancy.

Jammu's Principal and District Sessions Judge Sanjeev Gupta was transferred and posted as special judge anti-corruption (CBI cases), Jammu.

Special Judge Mohan Singh Parihar of anti-corruption, CBI court in Srinagar was also transferred and posted as Jammu's anti-corruption court in place of Yash Paul Bourney who was posted as principal district and sessions judge of Udhampur, the order said.

Kathua Additional District and Sessions Judge Jatinder Singh Jamwal was transferred and posted as special judge of the anti-corruption court in Srinagar.

Jammu's Additional District and Sessions judge Chain Lal Bavoria was transferred and posted as special judge of the Srinagar anti-corruption court in place of Ravinder Nath Wattal.

Ritesh Kumar Dubay of the one-man forest tribunal was repatriated from deputation and posted as Jammu's additional district and sessions judge (Anti-Corruption Court) in place of Bavoria.

Srinagar's Additional District Judge Balbir Lal, handling bank cases was transferred and posted as the presiding officer of Fast Track court for POCSO cases, Jammu against the available vacancy, the order said.

Additional Sessions Judge Ashwani Kumar handling anti-terror court in Srinagar was transferred and posted as Jammu's first additional district and sessions judge.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Judges Ladakh Judges Ladakh Judges Transfer
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship is accompanied by Suez Canal tugboats as it moves in the Suez Canal, Egypt. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Suez Canal reopens after nearly a week as stuck cargo ship is freed
Representational Image. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
New wave, new pattern: 20-39 age group at risk as COVID-19 spikes in Bengaluru
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp