STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

AG recuses himself from dealing with plea for criminal contempt against former SC Judge Markandey Katju

Srivastava wrote to Venugopal on March 1 and sought his consent for initiation of criminal contempt proceedings against Justice (retd) Katju.

Published: 30th March 2021 08:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 08:07 PM   |  A+A-

Former Supreme Court Judge Markandey Katju

Former Supreme Court Judge Markandey Katju (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Attorney General KK Venugopal on Tuesday recused himself from dealing with a plea for initiation of criminal contempt proceedings against former Supreme Court judge Justice Markandey Katju for his remarks against the top court while deposing before a court in United Kingdom in Nirav Modi extradition case.

Venugopal, in his reply to the petitioner advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava, said, "I have to point out that I have known Justice Katju for the last about 16 years and we have been interacting with each other ever since. In this background it is not appropriate that I deal with the matter."

He pointed out that section 15 (3) empowers either the Attorney General or the Solicitor General of India to grant consent for initiating criminal contempt proceedings if deemed fit.

"If so advised, you may file your application for consent before the Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta," Venugopal told Srivastava in his one page letter.

Srivastava wrote to Venugopal on March 1 and sought his consent for initiation of criminal contempt proceedings against Justice (retd) Katju.

Srivastava cited the UK court's verdict of February 25 while rejecting the plea of fugitive economic offender Nirav Modi against his extradition to India.

He said the UK court has recorded the alleged 'contemptuous' remarks made by Justice (retd) Katju by way of evidence in favour of Nirav Modi.

"It is quite axiomatic from a bare perusal of the paragraphs of the said judgement that Justice (retd) Markandey Katju has deliberately and wilfully scandalised the Supreme Court and has lowered its authority, not only before a court of United Kingdom but also before the public at large, by way of giving elaborate media briefing in this regard," Srivastava said in his plea to the Attorney General.

He said the statements of Justice (retd) Katju have brought the administration of justice in disrepute in India and abroad and are capable of undermining the dignity and authority of the institution of Supreme Court in general and the office of the Chief Justice of India in particular, in the eyes of public at large.

"Hence, it is requested to kindly grant consent under section 15 of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971 read with Rule 3 (c) of the Rules to Regulate Proceedings for Contempt of the Supreme Court of India, 1975, so that appropriate contempt of court proceedings make be initiated against Justice (retd) Markandey Katju before the Supreme Court of India," he has said in his plea.

On February 25, the Westminster Magistrates' Court in London accepted the contention of the Indian government to extradite Nirav Modi saying that the evidence against him "is prima facie sufficient to order his extradition to India to face the charges".

The court also upheld the assurances of India and rejected the submissions of defence regarding human rights violations, fair trial and prison conditions and decided to send Modi's case to the Secretary of the State, UK for final decision.

Nirav Modi is wanted in India on charges of fraud and money laundering in the estimated USD 2-billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Markandey Katju KK Venugopal Attorney General
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship is accompanied by Suez Canal tugboats as it moves in the Suez Canal, Egypt. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Suez Canal reopens after nearly a week as stuck cargo ship is freed
Representational Image. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
New wave, new pattern: 20-39 age group at risk as COVID-19 spikes in Bengaluru
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp