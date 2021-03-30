STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ambani bomb scare: NIA seizes high-end car 'registered' in Sachin Waze's name

The ATS, which initially investigated the Hiran murder case before the NIA took over, had seized a Volvo car with the Maharashtra registration number from Union Territory of Daman.

Published: 30th March 2021 05:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze

Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday seized a high-end car apparently registered in the name of arrested Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze from Navi Mumbai, an official said.

The probe team had been looking for this Mitsubishi Outlander SUV for the last several days, the official said.

The NIA is probing the cases of the recovery of an explosives-laden SUV found outside the south Mumbai residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani last month and the subsequent murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran, the purported owner of that vehicle.

On specific information, a team of NIA officials travelled to Kamothe area in Navi Mumbai and recovered the SUV, which was found parked outside a housing society in sector 7, he said.

The car's number plate shows it was registered in the name of arrested API Sachin Waze, the official added.

The NIA suspects that this SUV was driven by a police officer who was Waze's colleague.

Earlier, the NIA had seized at least five high-end cars allegedly used by Waze which include two Mercedes Benz, a Prado, the Scorpio which was used to carry explosives, and an Innova car which tailed the Scorpio on the day of planting of explosives outside Ambani's residence 'Antilia'.

The ATS, which initially investigated the Hiran murder case before the NIA took over, had seized a Volvo car with the Maharashtra registration number from Union Territory of Daman.

However, there was no clarity about who owned that car.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NIA Sachin Waze Mumbai Police Ambani Bomb Scare
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship is accompanied by Suez Canal tugboats as it moves in the Suez Canal, Egypt. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Suez Canal reopens after nearly a week as stuck cargo ship is freed
Representational Image. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
New wave, new pattern: 20-39 age group at risk as COVID-19 spikes in Bengaluru
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp