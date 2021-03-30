Bihar first state to have two green towns

By Express News Service

PATNA: If everything goes as per plan, Bihar is set to become the country’s first state to have two green energy efficient towns in Rajgir and Bodh Gaya. The towns will start getting solar energy through the first of its kind renewable energy project from 2023.

After Rajgir and Bodh Gaya, Patna’s many important government offices including the governor house, the Patna High Court, the Bihar Museum and the Vidhyut Bhawan would also get round the clock green energy supply being developed with the help of the Solar Energy Corporation of India.

To implement this poject, the state government has decided to use the land available in Lakhisarai and Bhagalpur district to construct solar energy plants.

Confirming this, Bihar’s secretary of energy Sanjeev Hans said that the 500-megawatt solar energy plants will be set up at Lakhisarai and Bhagalpur.

“The Solar Energy Corporation of India has agreed to provide green energy and develop the system. The project will get started by June 2023,” Hans said.

He also said that the excess solar energy generated through the proposed plants will also be used to run the turbines for water supply and other power-driven works.