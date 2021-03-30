Chhattisgarh makes Indian Constitution part of school curriculum from next session

Ejaz Kaiser By

RAIPUR: The school students in Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh will acquire knowledge of the Indian Constitution from the upcoming academic session.

Chhattisgarh State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has drafted separate books on the Constitution for the students of primary, middle and high school levels.

The students would be apprised with the foundation of Constitutional values and morality as part of their academic curricula.

“This is the first of its kind initiative in Chhattisgarh. We are publishing books separately for primary, middle, and high school students. It will cover the basic principles of the Indian Constitution and the ideals behind the Preamble that forms the core values. The languages, themes and pictorial means that are used in the books can enable the students easily grasp the spirit of our Constitution. Books will be available in all government schools from the next academic session”, said Alok Shukla, Principal Secretary (School Education).

The state government believes that the younger generation should be encouraged to discuss and be aware about the Constitution, its history and the basic structure.

“The students from their early years will inculcate the feeling of true nationalism through inculcating the better understanding of Indian Constitution”, said the Premsai Singh Tekam, School Education Minister.

The scholars and academic experts have welcomed the plan. “It’s a great move. The heart of the Constitution needs to be taught in schools to facilitate students become aware of their rights and duties. Also the taken for granted spirit of democracy will lead to realisation of how the Constitution thwarts absolutism to ensure a free India,” said Jawahar Surisetti, a noted academician.

The books titled ‘Bharat Ka Samvidhan’ for the primary and ‘Hum Bharat Ke Log’ for higher classes printed by the state-owned Chhattisgarh Textbook Corporation, will be distributed free in all 48,326 existing government schools having 39.04 lakh enrolled students in the state.