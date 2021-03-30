STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ex-cricketer and Moyna BJP candidate Ashok Dinda attacked during election campaign in Bengal

Ashok Dinda was returning from a roadshow when his SUV was attacked around 4.30 pm by hundreds of goons, wielding lathi and rods, his manager said.

Published: 30th March 2021 06:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 06:50 PM   |  A+A-

Ashok Dinda

Ashok Dinda injured during election campaigning in West Bengal. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

MOYNA: Former India speedster Ashok Dinda, the BJP's candidate from Moyna in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur, was allegedly attacked and his vehicle vandalised during the campaign on Tuesday, prompting the Election Commission to seek a report from the district authorities.

Dinda was returning from a roadshow when his SUV was attacked around 4.30 pm by hundreds of goons, wielding lathi and rods, his manager said.

They also hurled stones at the vehicle, injuring the former cricketer on his shoulder, he said.

"The incident happened right in front of Moyna Bazar when we were returning from a roadshow. There was one local TMC goon, Shahjahan Ali, who along with others, numbering more than a hundred, attacked with lathi, rods and bricks," the manager said.

"There was no way we could escape as they had blocked all the roads. Dada, was sitting in the middle row and fortunately could lower his head as one huge brick flew in, shattering the front window pane," he claimed.

Dinda is in severe pain following the injury to his shoulder, he said.

The TMC denied the allegation, saying the attack was the result of an infighting within the BJP.

"The BJP old-timers could not accept Dinda as the candidate so they attacked him. TMC has no connection to the incident," TMC's district president Akhil Giri said.

The Election Commission sought a report from the district administration in connection with the incident, an official said.

"An immediate report has been sought regarding the attack on Dinda," he added.

West Bengal BJP West Bengal Elections 2021 West Bengal Polls 2021 Ashok Dinda Moyna
