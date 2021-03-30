STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Manipur government tells officials to not open camps for Myanmar refugees, withdraws order later 

While advising the DCs to 'politely turn away' the refugees, the Special Secretary wrote, in case of grievous injuries, medical attention may be provided on humanitrian considerations.

Published: 30th March 2021 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

People carry the coffin of a woman who was killed during a clash with Myanmar's security forces, during her cremation in Yangon, Myanmar, Monday, March 29, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

IMPHAL: The Manipur government issued a circular to the Deputy Commissioners of districts bordering Myanmar not to open camps to provide food and shelter to refugees fleeing the neighbouring country after the coup but withdrew it three days later to avoid potential public anger.

In the advisory issued to the DCs of Chandel, Tengoupal, Kamjong, Ukhrul and Churachandpur on March 26, Special Secretary (Home) H Gyan Prakash also asked them to stop Aadhaar enrolment exercise.

As a fallout of the events taking place in the neighbouring country, Myanmar, it is reported that the country's nationals have been trying to enter India through the border states including Manipur, it said.

"District administration should not open any camps to provide food and shelter. The civil society organisations should also not be allowed to open any camps to provide shelter/food," the circular, which came into public domain on Monday, said.

ALSO READ | Stepping up Myanmar coup penalties, US suspends trade deal

While advising the DCs to "politely turn away", those trying to sneak into India, the Special Secretary wrote, in case of grievous injuries, medical attention may be provided on humanitrian considerations.

With public anger mounting in neighbouring Mizoram against attempts to thwart the entry of refugees from Myanmar, the officer issued another advisory on Monday, saying the contents of the previous letter had been "misconstrued".

"It appears that the contents of the letter have been misconstrued and interpreted differently. The state government has been taking all humanitarian steps had recently taken all steps, including taking them to Imphal, to treat the injured Myanmarese nationals. The state government continues to provide all aid," it said.

"In order to avoid this misunderstanding I am directed to convey the decision of the Government that it has decided to withdraw the letter dated 26.03.2021 mentioned above," Prakash said.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga had recently written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to provide asylum to the refugees, saying a "human catastrophe of gigantic proportions" is happening in Myanmar and innocent citizens are being killed by the military, which is supposed to protect them.

He had dubbed as "not acceptable" the Centre's order to prevent illegal immigration from Myanmar and ensure speedy deportation of refugees.

Zoramthanga said the areas in Myanmar bordering Mizoram are inhabited by the people of Chin community who share ethnic ties and have had close contact with the people of the state even before India became Independent.

ALSO READ | Over 1000 Myanmarese refugees in Mizoram now; 100 sent back but they returned: Officials

"This (MHA advisory) is not acceptable to Mizoram. I understand that there are certain foreign policy issues where India needs to proceed cautiously. However, we cannot ignore this humanitarian crisis," Zoramthanga said in the letter.

Over 1,000 Myanmarese have taken refuge in Mizoram since the coup, and a senior government official told PTI on Monday that the state had received no communication from the Centre after the March 10 directive to stop illegal immigration from the neighbouring country.

An unspecified number of refugees also entered Manipur, including those with injuries, who were sheltered by the residents of border villages.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Myanmar Border Crisis Myanmar Revolution
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Small Is Beautiful: Sparking The Start-Ups Within | Amit Agarwal | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairperson of All India Council for Technical Education. (AICTE Website)
What The NEP Will Mean For An Atmanirbhar India | Anil Sahasrabudhe | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp