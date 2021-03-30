STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mumbai: Amid surge in cases, BMC to make 2,269 Covid beds available in private hospitals

These beds will be in addition to more than 3,000 beds currently vacant in Mumbai.

Published: 30th March 2021 12:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

EPS file image used for representational purpose only

By ANI

MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will make an additional 2,269 covid beds available, including 360 ICUs, in private hospitals with immediate effect amid the rising coronavirus cases.

"We will make additional 2,269 covid beds available to our citizens in private hospitals (including 360 ICUs) with immediate effect. This will be in addition to more than 3000 beds currently vacant in Mumbai for covid patients," Iqbal Singh Chahal, BMC Commissioner, said.

He added that all allotment of hospital beds will be done only through 24 Ward War Rooms.

"No bed will be allotted directly to anyone by hospitals. All allotment of hospital beds shall be through 24 Ward War Rooms only and therefore no one should try to procure positive covid report directly from testing labs."

On Monday, releasing a circular, the BMC said that 80 per cent of total COVID-19 beds and all ICU ones at private hospitals will be kept reserved only for Ward War Room allotment to COVID-19 patients.

"No direct admission to any of these reserved beds to be taken by hospitals," the circular had added.

On Monday, as many as 5,888 new cases were found in Mumbai while 3,561 patients were discharged. 

