STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'My conscience is clear': Cyrus Mistry on SC ruling on Tata tussle

Reflecting on the Supreme Court order, Ousted Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry said, 'Life is not always fair, but we are still the lucky ones.'

Published: 30th March 2021 07:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 07:04 PM   |  A+A-

Cyrus Mistry; Tata

Cyrus Mistry. (Photo | File/Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI: Ousted Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry on Tuesday expressed disappointment over the Supreme Court order in the fight against the conglomerate over his ouster, but asserted his conscience was clear and he had no doubt about the direction he took regarding the generational change in leadership during his tenure.

The apex court order on Friday had set aside National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order restoring Mistry as executive chairman of the conglomerate, while allowing appeals filed by the Tata Group.

"Every member of society looks to institutions such as courts to validate and endorse the appropriateness of his or her actions and beliefs. As a minority shareholder of Tata Sons, I am personally disappointed by the outcome of the judgement with respect to our case," Mistry said in a statement.

He further said, "Although I will no longer be able to influence the direction of governance of the Tata group directly, I hope that the issues I have raised will cause deeper reflection and influence individuals concerned to catalyse change. I sleep with a clear conscience."

On Friday a bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian allowed appeals filed by Tata Group.

The court said, "All the questions of law are liable to be answered in favour of the appellants Tata Group and the appeals filed by the Tata Group are liable to be allowed and those by Shapoorji Pallonji Group are liable to be dismissed.

The apex court had on January 10 last year granted relief to the Tata group by staying NCLAT order by which Mistry was restored as the executive chairman of the conglomerate.

Reflecting on the Supreme Court order, Mistry said, "Life is not always fair, but we are still the lucky ones -- I am lucky to have the unwavering support of my family, friends, colleagues - past and present.

I am grateful to my legal team that has remained steadfast and committed beyond the call of duty, through this journey.

"This is another step in the evolution of life for me and my family. We will celebrate the good times and take the knocks on our chins."

Mistry, who had raised several raised issues related to corporate governance and transparency, including alleged Rs 22 crore fraudulent transactions involving non-existent entities in India and Singapore in Tatas' joint venture with Air Asia, besides accusing Ratan Tata of feeling insecure about his legacy, said he has reflected on his actions since his exit from the Tata Group.

"Over the last four years, I have had the opportunity to reflect on my actions and on whether I could have handled the generational change in leadership better. In hindsight, while I may have had many imperfections, I have no doubt or erosion of conviction about the direction I chose, the integrity behind my actions and their consequences," he said.

Mistry said his aim at Tata Group, "an iconic institution undergoing a generational change in leadership, was to ensure a robust board-driven system of decision-making and governance that is larger than any one individual".

A key focus was to enable the directors on various boards to discharge their fiduciary duties without fear or favour, while still ensuring that shareholders views were reflected in strategy and actions, he added.

"It continues to be my belief that it is by such a model, that one would protect value for all stakeholders in Tata Sons and its various group companies," Mistry said.

To this end, he said, "My performance was reviewed by nearly 50 independent directors across multiple Tata boards that I served.

Beyond the performance metric that speaks for itself and the documented appreciation for my initiatives, I am humbled by the continued support I have received from my former colleagues and other board members.

During his tenure as Chairman of Tata Sons, Mistry said it was always his duty and privilege to present India to the global business community as a market of great opportunity and promise, backed by an effective rule of law that is just, equitable and evolved.

"At Tata Sons, I have had the opportunity to work with a fantastic team of people from diverse backgrounds in multiple industries and geographies all bound together by a common value system embedded by the founders into the Tata Group. For that opportunity, I shall be eternally grateful," Mistry said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyrus Mistry Tata Groups Ratan Tata Supreme Court
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship is accompanied by Suez Canal tugboats as it moves in the Suez Canal, Egypt. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Suez Canal reopens after nearly a week as stuck cargo ship is freed
Representational Image. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
New wave, new pattern: 20-39 age group at risk as COVID-19 spikes in Bengaluru
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp