National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah tests positive for COVID-19

The Lok Sabha MP's son Omar Abdullah urged everyone who came in contact with his father recently to get tested.

Published: 30th March 2021 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: National Conference president and Lok Sabha member from Srinagar Farooq Abdullah has tested positive for COVID-19, his son Omar Abdullah said on Tuesday.

Omar urged everyone who came in contact with his father recently to get tested.

"My father has tested positive for COVID-19 & is showing some symptoms," Omar,  who is also vice president of the party, said in a tweet.

"I will be self-isolating along with other family members until we get ourselves tested. I request anyone who has come in to contact with us over the last few days to take all the mandated precautions," he added.

