STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No regard for COVID-19 norms? Shocking Holi revelry in parts of country amid rising cases

Recent research has pointed to an increase in coronavirus cases among the 18-45 age group in the second wave of infections the country is currently experiencing.

Published: 30th March 2021 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

People celebrate Holi as they gather in large numbers, amid a countrywide spike in coronavirus cases, in Prayagraj, Monday, March 29, 2021. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: It was a mixed bag for Holi celebrations on Monday. While some parts of northern states saw muted celebrations, other areas saw no dampening of spirit, with youth gathering in large numbers and ignoring all Covid-19 protocols.

Recent research has pointed to an increase in coronavirus cases among the 18-45 age group in the second wave of infections the country is currently experiencing.

In Punjab & Haryana, coronavirus restrictions forced people to stay indoors.

In Chandigarh too, people celebrated the festival at home as the administration prohibited the celebrations at public parks, Sukhna Lake and the Sector 17 Plaza. Clubs and hotels were also barred from holding any gathering.

The coronavirus pandemic cast its shadow also on the Holi celebrations in parts of Uttar Pradesh with roads wearing a deserted look and people preferring to stay indoors, celebrating the festival with their family members.

In Lucknow, the district administration had on March 23 said in view of the Covid-19 situation, rain dance parties, open dance programmes and other public gatherings had been prohibited till further orders.

The permission given earlier for all such type of parties was also cancelled.

However, pictures show massive crowds celebrating the festival in Vrindavan and Gorakhpur. Media reports also indicated that elderly people participated in the revelry in some places.

India reported 68,020 new daily infections on Monday -- a significant rise from below 9,000 in early February. Mumbai reported more than 6,900 new cases -- a record for the city of 20 million and more than double last year’s peak.

In Rajasthan, while most people celebrated at home, youngsters could be seen moving around in groups spraying colours at each other.

In Mumbai, a large number of people, most of them without masks, gathered on a road in Mahim area of Mumbai on Monday morning and celebrated Holi while dancing to loud music, in violation of the Covid-19 guidelines.

Around 100 to 150 revellers  came out of their homes to celebrate on the road located in Mahim Koliwada, even as police officials present there apparently did nothing to stop them.

Some women danced to loud music, while a few persons in the crowd were seen wearing PPE suits.

A police official said they asked the people to stop the music and go back to their homes, but they did not pay heed to the advice.

Later, Deputy Commissioner of Police Pranay Ashok and other senior police officials reached the spot and stopped the revelry.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Holi
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • A k Sehanobis

    Flouting norms everywhere.We had been to Bandipur Tiger Reserve.There was a group of 12/14 girls ready for Safari without any mask.We complained to the Forest Personnels but they did not do anything.Een some of them were also not wearing masks but most of them were adhering to the norms. It must be made mandatory
    13 hours ago reply
Videos
Small Is Beautiful: Sparking The Start-Ups Within | Amit Agarwal | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairperson of All India Council for Technical Education. (AICTE Website)
What The NEP Will Mean For An Atmanirbhar India | Anil Sahasrabudhe | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp