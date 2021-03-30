STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
People of village in Nandigram seat hounded out by BJP goons; EC should take note: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Hours after the second phase of campaigning ended, clashes were reported from various parts of Nandigram, which will go to polls on April 1.

Published: 30th March 2021 08:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 08:41 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NANDIGRAM: West Bengal Chief Minister and candidate of Nandigram, Mamata Banerjee, on Tuesday alleged that people were hounded out of Balarampur village in her constituency by BJP goons and urged Election Commission to take note of it.

The BJP has brought goons from other states to terrorise local people, she claimed.

"Just see what is happening here. Villagers are being hounded out of Balarampur village by BJP goons. The EC must ensure their safety. The EC must provide them with security," she told reporters.

She was seen consoling family members of those who were allegedly hounded out.

On her way to the village, Banerjee was greeted with Jai Shri Ram slogans by BJP activists.

Hours after the second phase of campaigning ended, clashes were reported from various parts of Nandigram, which will go to polls on April 1.

In several areas, BJP activists put up road blockades in protest against the alleged rape of a middle-aged woman, the wife of a local leader of the saffron party.

They demanded that the culprits be immediately arrested.

The rally of CPI(M) candidate from the seat Minakshi Mukherjee was also attacked earlier and a few Left supporters were injured.

The CPI(M) accused TMC workers of being involved in the attack, but the ruling party denied the allegation.

All eyes are on battleground Nandigram, where West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is locking horns with her protege-turned-rival Suvendu Adhikari.

