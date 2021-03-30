STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi wishes Farooq Abdullah speedy recovery from COVID-19

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi . (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah speedy recovery from the COVID-19 infection.

"Praying for the good health and speedy recovery of Dr Farooq Abdullah Ji. Also praying for your and the entire family's good health, Omar Abdullah," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Prime Minister's tweet came after NC vice-president Omar Abdullah, also the son of Farooq Abdullah, informed that his father contracted coronavirus.

"My father has tested positive for COVID-19 and is showing some symptoms. I will be self-isolating along with other family members until we get ourselves tested. I request anyone who has come in to contact with us over the last few days to take all the mandated precautions," Omar said.

Farooq Abdullah, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Science in Srinagar on March 2.

India has been witnessing a second wave of COVID-19 with a massive surge in new infections being reported on a daily basis. 

