'Police from BJP-ruled states terrorising voters in Nandigram': Mamata Banerjee in rally

Mamata Banerjee told a public meeting in Sonachura that police personnel from Madhya Pradesh have been deployed to 'terrorise' voters in villages and tilt the balance in favour of the BJP.

Published: 30th March 2021 02:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 02:00 PM   |  A+A-

Mamata Banerjee urged the people to be alert against 'any bid to incite communal riots' in Nandigram ahead of the polling on April 1.

Mamata Banerjee urged the people to be alert against 'any bid to incite communal riots' in Nandigram ahead of the polling on April 1. (File Photo)

By PTI

NANDIGRAM: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday alleged police forces from BJP- ruled states have been brought in to "terrorise" voters in Nandigram assembly seat where she is locked in a keen contest with confidante-turned-adversary Suvendu Adhikari of the saffron party.

Before leading a colourful road show from Bhangabera, Banerjee told a public meeting in Sonachura that police personnel from Madhya Pradesh have been deployed to "terrorise" voters in villages and tilt the balance in favour of the BJP.

She, however, said she was confident of a massive win from the seat and also about leading her party to a third straight term in power.

In a veiled threat to Adhikari, she said, "They (police forces from outside) will be here only for a few days. Take no mistake, we will be back and give the betrayers a befitting reply."

​ALSO READ | Bitter war of words between West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Adhikaris in Nandigram

She said the Election Commission is being apprised of the alleged acts of impropriety by police personnel from outside.

Banerjee urged the people to be alert against "any bid to incite communal riots" in Nandigram ahead of the polling on April 1.

"They (the BJP) have plans to kill their own people and pass it off as our handiwork to engineer riots. We have the information. Be on guard," she said without naming the saffron party.

"Nandigram stood united in the battle against forcible land acquisition in which people from all communities participated. Be on guard against any bid to fuel tension by keeping any object in places of worship. We are all united. Defeat the riot mongers," she said.

The TMC supremo led the 3-km road show that meandered through the narrow alleys of Nandigram, as crowds shouted "Jai Hind, Jai Bangla, Mamata Banerjee Zindabad" and denounced "Mir Jafars (betrayers)".

TAGS
West Bengal Polls 2021 West Bengal Elections 2021 Mamata Banerjee TMC Mamata In Nandigram
