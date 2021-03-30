Punjabi singer Diljaan dies in accident on Amritsar-Delhi highway

By PTI

AMRITSAR: Punjabi singer Diljaan (31) died in a car accident on the Amritsar-Delhi national highway on Tuesday, police said here.

The singer, who was going to Kartarpur, lost control of his car while negotiating a curve near Jandiala Guru town and collided with a divider, they said.

The vehicle overturned as a result of the collision, the police said, adding that the accident spot is over 70 kilometres from Amritsar.

Shocked at the tragic death of young and promising Punjabi singer Diljaan in a road accident earlier today. It is extremely sad to lose young lives like these on road. My condolences to the family, friends and fans. RIP! pic.twitter.com/ZLxQidrO5P — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) March 30, 2021

Diljaan was immediately rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, the police said.

The singer is survived by his wife and children, who are in Canada at present, they added.