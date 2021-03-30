STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rs 46 lakh SBI ATM theft: Cash delivery man, three others held in Thane

The arrest of four persons has solved the theft of Rs 46 lakh from an SBI ATM in Murbad in Thane district, police said.

Published: 30th March 2021 11:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 11:46 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

For representational purposes

By PTI

THANE: The arrest of four persons has solved the theft of Rs 46 lakh from an SBI ATM in Murbad in Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The theft took place on March 24 and a probe had revealed that the ATM machine had not been tampered with, said Thane Rural Superintendent of Police Vikram Deshmane.

"Working on this lead and technical inputs, we zeroed in on a person who was working with a cash management firm entrusted with refilling the ATM. With the help of CCTV footage, we arrested four people and recovered Rs 36.69 lakh from them," the SP said.

He identified the arrested persons as Nitin Dhanji Choudhary, Naresh Bhau More, Ramesh Tukaram Choudhari and Suresh Tukaram Choudhari.

"Our probe found Ramesh had used some of the money to repay a Rs 2 lakh bank loan, Nitin had spent Rs 1,10 lakh on repairing his motorcycle and car. Efforts are on to recover the rest of the loot," Deshmane said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SBI SBI ATM Thane Thane crime Thane Robbery
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship is accompanied by Suez Canal tugboats as it moves in the Suez Canal, Egypt. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Suez Canal reopens after nearly a week as stuck cargo ship is freed
Representational Image. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
New wave, new pattern: 20-39 age group at risk as COVID-19 spikes in Bengaluru
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp