SC issues notice to Centre, Delhi Police on petition to keep Noida-Delhi road clear

The bench issued notice to Centre and Delhi Police Commissioner on the plea of Monicca Agarwal who alleged that her travel to Delhi is taking two hours instead of the normal 20 minutes.

Published: 30th March 2021 02:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought response from the Central government and Delhi Police Commissioner on a petition filed by a woman resident of Noida seeking direction to ensure that the road between Noida to Delhi is kept clear so that the passage from one place to another is not affected.

A bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul issued notice to Centre and Delhi Police Commissioner on the plea of Monicca Agarwal who alleged that her travel to Delhi is taking two hours instead of the normal 20 minutes.

"We consider it appropriate to issue notice to the respondents to ensure that the road area is kept clear so that the passage from one place to another is not affected," the order of the top court stated while posting the matter for hearing on April 9.

She contended that despite the various directions passed by the apex court to keep the to and fro passage clear (the road), the same had still not happened.

Being a single parent who has some medical issues, Agarwal said that it has become a nightmare to travel to Delhi. The plea said she stayed and worked in Noida, but since she had a marketing job she had to travel frequently to Delhi.

"It is her say that she is a single parent and also has some medical issues and it has become a nightmare to travel to Delhi where it is taking two hours instead of the normal 20 minutes. She contends that despite the various directions passed by this Court to keep the to and fro passage clear (the roads), the same still does not happen. We did put to her if it is so, it is an administrative failure as the judicial view has already been propounded by us," the Bench noted in its order.  

