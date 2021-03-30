STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Union Minister Babul Supriyo creates controversy after 'slapping' man in BJP office

Babul Supriyo initially asked the man to keep quiet but he continued to make similar comments, BJP sources said.

Published: 30th March 2021 12:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 12:46 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Babul Supriyo

Union Minister Babul Supriyo (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Union Minister Babul Supriyo who is contesting the West Bengal assembly election from the Tollygunje constituency, has courted controversy by allegedly slapping a man inside a party office in Kolkata.

A video, which went viral Monday, showed the singer-turned BJP leader purportedly slapping the man who had repeatedly asked him to start serious campaigning on the field instead of posing before TV cameras and giving bytes.

Supriyo later claimed that he did not "slap him but only gestured to do so".

The alleged incident took place in a BJP party office at Ranikuthi in the Tollygunge constituency where the Union minister of state for environment, forest & climate change attended a function on the occasion of Doljatra festival on Sunday.

When the man advised him to start serious campaigning, Supriyo initially asked him to keep quiet but he continued to make similar comments, BJP sources said.

At one point of time, the minister was seen slapping him once.

"With people coming from one party to another, there can be some Bibhisons and some Mir Jafars (traitors). Some people are definitely trying to create disturbances. I kept my cool despite his provocations," Supriyo told reporters.

However, he did not elaborate if he considered the youth as someone sent by the Trinamool Congress or a 'Bibhison' or 'Mir Jafar' within the party.

The identity of the youth is not known.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that the party wanted to know whether the man slapped by Supriyo was "an outsider of the Trinamool Congress or a Bibhison (someone of the BJP)".

"Those accepting people from other parties with open arms should not make such comments," he said.

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh said, "Babul might have touched the man at the heat of the moment but he did not intend to hit him or harm him physically."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Babul Supriyo​ BJP Babul Supriyo Controversy
India Matters
Health workers wait to conduct COVID-19 tests on passengers coming by long distance trains at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 68,020 new cases, highest in 2021 so far; 291 more succumb
Statues along a street are seen with masks placed on them as a WHO mission team visits Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
WHO report says animals likely source of COVID
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Covovax trials begin in India, hope to launch it by September : Serum Institute CEO
NDRF personnel being handed over solar lamps built by self help groups in Ranchi. (Photo | Express)
'Ranchi ki Roshni' to provide solar-powered lamps to NDRF men across India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MP Jothimani | Express
'Voters won't get carried away by lies, false propaganda': Congress MP Jothimani Sennimalai
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 4 | Rajiv Malhotra | Amit Agarwal | Anil Sahasrabudhe
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp