STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal polls 2021: BJP files complaint against Mamata Banerjee with EC over alleged threats

The saffron party also described the speech as a violation of the model code of conduct that urges political parties to avoid offences such as intimidation of voters.

Published: 31st March 2021 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2021 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a rally on the last day of the campaign for the 2nd phase of Assembly elections, in Nandigram. (Photo | PT)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Accusing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of issuing threats to its supporters in her rallies, BJP has registered a complaint with the Election Commission over comments made by her.

In its letter to the poll panel, BJP on Tuesday alleged, despite "pro-active" role of the commission, "large- scale violence" has been reported during past several days due to such utterances by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief.

To back up its claim, the letter mentioned a widely circulated video of a meeting addressed by Banerjee at Nandigram on March 29.

"In the meeting she said the central paramilitary forces will go one day, but she will stay in Bengal. Who will then save her rivals," the letter quoted Banerjee as saying.

​ALSO READ | 'Mamata has to be defeated to bring about much-desired change in Bengal': Amit Shah in Nandigram

Raising objection to the TMC supremo's remarks, the letter signed by BJP leaders Shishir Bajoria, Arjun Singh and Pratap Banerjee said, "Such statements are threat to free, fair and peaceful elections..and have been brought to the notice of the commission."

The saffron party also described the speech as a violation of the model code of conduct that urges political parties to avoid offences such as intimidation of voters.

"Threatening and criminal intimidation is not only an abuse of free and fair polls but also a criminal act as well as an electoral offence which needs strong and immediate check," the BJP said.

Referring to the video clip, the letter alleged that the Trinamool Congress dispensation has failed to prevent incidents of violence such as attack on voters, stopping polling agents from entering polling stations, targeting BJP workers in the run-up to polls and on the voting day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengal polls 2021 West Bengal elections 2021 Election Commission TMC BJP
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp