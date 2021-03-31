STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Congress lists Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka as star campaigners ahead of by-elections in Uttarakhand

The nominations for the by-polls were filed on Tuesday. The Congress has fielded Ganga Pancholi from the assembly who lost the 2017 elections by a close margin of 3000 votes to BJP's Surendra Jeena.

Published: 31st March 2021 08:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2021 08:20 PM   |  A+A-

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi with Rahul Gandhi

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi with Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The Indian National Congress has listed its star campaigners for Salt state assembly seat by-elections in Uttarakhand. 

The names include national president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Wadra, and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh among others. 

Suryakant Dhasmana, vice-president of the state unit of Congress said, "Our candidate in the bypolls will win as people now know that the BJP never intended to work for the benefit of the state. The BJP government has failed on every front."

The nominations for the by-elections were filed on Tuesday. The Congress has fielded Ganga Pancholi from the assembly who lost the 2017 elections by a close margin of 3000 votes to BJP's Surendra Jeena.

The seat was vacated in November 2020 after Jeena died due to covid-19 infection and further complications. 

The BJP has fielded Mahesh Jeena, elder brother of the deceased MLA from the assembly seat. 

The voting for the sets is on April 17 while the results will be declared on May 2.

The results of the bypolls are said to be an acid test for both the BJP and the Congress, which will reflect what will go down in 2022 state assembly polls. 

Rahil Singh Shekhawat, a Dehradun-based political analyst said, "The list of the Congress seems impressive when it comes to star campaigners. Both the parties are taking the bypolls seriously as the results will determine the further course of action, politically."

This is the third instance that the BJP has banked on relatives, family members of the deceased members of the assembly. 

Earlier, the party fielded Chandra Pant after Pithoragarh seat was vacated upon the demise of senior cabinet minister Prakash Pant, and Muuni Devi Sah after the death of Tharali MLA Magan Lal Sah in hear 2018. 

Experts called the BJP move tried and tested formula banking on sympathy wave.

Meanwhile, sources from the government and the BJP said that upcoming state assembly elections scheduled in March 2022 in Uttarakhand, may be preponed to August 2021. 

The reasons behind such anticipation is Bhartiya Janta Party's reluctance to go into by-elections of the Pauri Lok Sabha seat from where Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat is an MP.  

The party is yet to decide on a state assembly seat for the CM to get into the assembly. 

Rawat, who is MP from Pauri Lok Sabha seat, needs to become a member of the assembly within six months of his swearing in. 

Many in the party, as well as the government, are not confident of Rawat winning by-elections from any assembly seat. However, many MLAs have shown willingness to leave their seats for the CM. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttarakhand byelections Sonia Gandhi Rahul Gandhi
India Matters
A still from Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Roohi'.
Deja-vu, alarm as entertainment industry takes stock of COVID-19 graph, charts roadmap
In normal circumstances, Kumbh is held for nearly four months. (File Photo| PTI)
Kumbh Mela begins formally in Haridwar despite rise in Covid-19 cases
Manavattira Yashmi Dechamma
Kodagu girl wins the UN H2021 Water Summit storytelling competition
Germany's Timo Werner reacts disappointed on the grass after he missed a big chance to score during the World Cup 2022 group J qualifying soccer match. (Photo | AP)
'How embarrassing': Germany suffer first World Cup qualifying loss in 20 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp