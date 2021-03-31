Eight gangrape suspects remanded to police custody in Tripura

By PTI

AGARTALA: Eight people, including a boy, who were arrested in connection with the alleged gangrape of two minor girls in Tripura's Khowai district were remanded to four days police custody by a special POCSO court on Wednesday.

The girls were allegedly gangraped at Khatiabari village in the district on Tuesday, about 45 km from here, police said.

The accused were charged under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The eight suspects were forwarded to a special POCSO court which remanded them to police custody for four days.

The two girls with their two friends had gone for a stroll in Khatiabari area when they were allegedly gangraped, an officer of the Champahawr police station had said.

After returning to their homes, they informed their family members following which a police complaint was lodged.