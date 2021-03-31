STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Every promise in Bodo agreement will be fulfilled before 2022 for peaceful Assam: Amit Shah

The senior leader attacked Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over alliance with Badruddin Ajmal's All India United Democratic Front.

Published: 31st March 2021 02:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2021 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah throws flower petals during a roadshow ahead of the second phase of Assembly elections at Debra, in West Medinipur.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah throws flower petals during a roadshow ahead of the second phase of Assembly elections at Debra, in West Medinipur. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

CHIRANG: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, while addressing a public meet in Assam's Chirang, said Bharatiya Janata Party will fulfil every promise made in the Bodoland agreement before 2022.

"I have come here to promise you that the Government of India will implement every single promise made in the Bodo agreement before 2022 for a peaceful Assam," Shah said.

Speaking about the recurrent floods in the state, the former BJP National President said that it is very necessary that the state is made free from floods.

"In our 'Sankalp Patra', we have promised to make Assam flood-free in the next 5 years," he added.

The senior leader attacked Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over alliance with Badruddin Ajmal's All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF).

"Rahul Baba is in Assam as a tourist nowadays. He says Badruddin Ajmal is Assam's identity. You tell me if Ajmal is Assam's identity or Bhupen Hazarika, Upendra Nath, and Shankar Dev are the state's identity," Shah further said.

The Union Minister also said that Ajmal can't be Assam's identity.

The second phase of voting will be held on April 1 in the state.

Polling for the last phase will be held on April 6 and counting of votes will take place on May 2.

The first phase took place on March 27 with a voter turnout of nearly 77 per cent. (ANI)

