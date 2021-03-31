ThinkEdu Conclave  2021 | India needs to quickly learn and unlearn: NASSCOM President Debjani Ghosh

Kaveree Bamzai By

Express News Service

The President of NASSCOM, Debjani Ghosh sat down with Kaveree Bamzai at TNIE’s ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 to discuss how young Indians should be equipping themselves to enter and sustain in the IT industry. Ghosh said it is essential that we keep changing fast since technology is also changing exponentially.

“We need to find how quickly candidates can learn and unlearn. My advice to young people is to demonstrate their learnability. It will make them succeed in interviews. Another important aspect is having strong foundations and third is professional skills,” Debjani said. She doesn’t prefer to call it ‘soft’ skills anymore, “It is very important to have professional skills — communication, collaboration, design thinking, ability to influence people,” she added.