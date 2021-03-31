Mission UP: Congress appoints 3 new V-Ps, 13 general secretaries

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/LUCKNOW: Eyeing the 2022 elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress on Tuesday released a list of 69 new office-bearers, including three vice-presidents and 13 general secretaries. The list also includes 53 secretaries of the UP PCC. Vishva Vijay Singh, Gyadin Anuragi and Deepak Kumar are the three new-vice presidents, taking the tally of vice-presidents to eight. Through the new appointments, the leadership has tried to placate the old horses who were sulking alleging marginalisation.

“The Congress president has granted approval to the recomendations of expansion of the UP Congress Committee with immediate effect,” an official release said. The appointments come at a time when the state unit is caught in factionalism and many senior leaders are sidelined. Also, panchayat polls are slated from April 15 in UP. The new general secretaries are Sanjeev Sharma, Pushpendra Singh, Rahul Richhariya, Anshu Tiwari, Sushil Passi, Phul Kunwer, Shyam Sunder Upadhyay, Shiv Pandey (protocol and arrangements), Dhirendra Pratap Singh ‘Dhiru’, Devendra Pratap Singh, Tribhuvan Narain Mishra, Maninder Mishra and Kumud Gangwar.

With the appointment of 13 new general secretaries, and 53 new secretaries, the party has tried to appoint in-charge for each of the total 75 districts. Many young faces have got prominent positions in the expansion. The party is busy strengthening its organisation at rural level with several kisan panchayats and local outreach programmes. Senior leaders are trying to chalk out a strategy for the local polls.