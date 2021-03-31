Patna diary

Rajesh K Thakur By

CM inaugurates eco-tourism projects in Rajgir

To promote eco tourism through nature safari, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar unveiled a slew of facilities in Rajgir recently. Prominent projects unveiled by the chief minister included the country’s second glass skywalk bridge, butterfly parks, a suspension bridge, ropeway-cycling facility, zip- line, rock climbing facility, rifle shooting range and archery range under adventurous tourism prject. Kumar said nature safari will give immense boost to tourism in Rajgir, which is situated amidst five hills. The entire nature safari project is spread over an 8-km stretch.

Experts discuss police administration at seminar

A gathering of experts, including Justice (retired) Mridula Mishra, Vijay Prakash IAS (retired) and ADG (SCRB police) Dr Kamal Kishor Singh and others dwelt upon the subject of police administration at a recently held seminar. “Democracy is the most modern adaptation of state and the role of an enforcement agency has remained at the centre of discourse always,” said Dr Kamal Kishor Singh. He outlined the responsibilities of police under legal framework while Mridula Mishra and others touched upon the legal aspects of the subject. The Indian Institute of Public Administration in Patna organised the event in collaboration with the Chanakya National Law University. RK Verma, secretary of the IIPA, coordinated the function, while president of IIPA Vijay Prakash threw light on the subject’s academic points.

Book exposing ‘dirty side’ of Bollywood released

A book titled ‘Frankly Bullywood’, co-authored by Richa Verma and Kirtesh Kumar Trivedi, was released by former 1983-batch IPS officer of DG-rank SK Bhardwaj along with other literary personalities in Patna. The book claims to expose the dirty side of Bollywood. Richa Verma said: “Behind the glitz, there are some dark and dirty secrets of the industry that have been exposed in the book”. Chief guest SK Bhardwaj, after releasing the book, lauded the authors for bringing such a thought-provoking book. He said that truth must come out through literature. Richa Verma is an educationist while Kirtesh K Trivedi is a businessman in the African nation of Botswana.

First-time MLA wins gold at shooting event

Jamui MLA Shreyasi Singh won gold medal in the women’s trap team event at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup held in New Delhi. She participated in the event as part of a three-member Indian team of the women’s trap. The members included Rajeshwari Kumari and Manisha Kher. The event was held at Karni Singh Shooting Range. The Indian team defeated Kazakhstan 6–0 in the final of women’s trap event played on March 28. Shreyasi Singh is a first-time MLA and was part of the Indian team at the 2013 Trap Shooting World Cup held

in Mexico.

Rajesh K Thakur

Our correspondent in Bihar