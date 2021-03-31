STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Patna diary

To promote eco tourism through nature safari, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar unveiled a slew of facilities in Rajgir recently.

Published: 31st March 2021 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2021 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajesh K Thakur
Express News Service

CM inaugurates eco-tourism projects in Rajgir
To promote eco tourism through nature safari, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar unveiled a slew of facilities in Rajgir recently. Prominent projects unveiled by the  chief minister included  the country’s second glass skywalk bridge, butterfly parks, a suspension bridge, ropeway-cycling facility, zip- line, rock climbing facility, rifle shooting range and archery range under adventurous tourism prject. Kumar said nature safari will give immense boost to tourism in Rajgir, which is situated amidst five hills. The entire nature safari project is spread over an 8-km stretch. 

Experts discuss police administration at seminar
A gathering of experts, including Justice (retired) Mridula Mishra, Vijay Prakash IAS (retired) and ADG (SCRB police) Dr Kamal Kishor Singh and others dwelt upon the subject of police administration at a recently held seminar. “Democracy is the most modern adaptation of state and the role of an enforcement agency has remained at the centre of discourse always,” said Dr Kamal Kishor Singh. He outlined the responsibilities of police under legal framework while Mridula Mishra and others touched upon the legal aspects of the subject. The Indian Institute of Public Administration in Patna organised the event in collaboration with the Chanakya National Law University.  RK Verma, secretary of the IIPA, coordinated the function, while president of IIPA Vijay Prakash threw light on the subject’s academic points. 

Book exposing ‘dirty side’ of Bollywood released
A book titled ‘Frankly Bullywood’, co-authored by Richa Verma and Kirtesh Kumar Trivedi, was released by former 1983-batch IPS officer of DG-rank SK Bhardwaj along with other literary personalities in Patna. The book claims to expose the dirty side of Bollywood. Richa Verma said: “Behind the glitz, there are some dark and dirty secrets of the industry that have been exposed in the book”. Chief guest SK Bhardwaj, after releasing the book, lauded the authors for bringing such a thought-provoking book. He said that truth must come out through literature. Richa Verma is an educationist while Kirtesh K Trivedi is a businessman in the African nation of Botswana. 

First-time MLA wins gold at shooting event
Jamui MLA Shreyasi Singh won gold medal in the women’s trap team event at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup held in New Delhi. She participated in the event as part of a three-member Indian team of the women’s trap. The members included Rajeshwari Kumari and Manisha Kher. The event was held at Karni Singh Shooting Range. The Indian team defeated Kazakhstan 6–0 in the final of women’s trap event played on March 28. Shreyasi Singh  is a first-time MLA and was part of the Indian team at the 2013 Trap Shooting World Cup held 
in Mexico.

Rajesh K Thakur
Our correspondent in Bihar rkthajipur@gmail.com 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp