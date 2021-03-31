Politics in Kerala has become violent due to LDF's policies: Priyanka Gandhi

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said the politics in Kerala has become violent and it is driven by tension due to policies of the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

"Politics in Kerala has become violent, driven by tension due to policies of LDF. We propose to set up a peace and harmony department to ensure that this kind of tension, political murders don't continue to happen, and politics of anger and hate is challenged," said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra while addressing the public meeting in Chalakudy in Kerala.

According to the sources, the Congress leader is scheduled to campaign in Tamil Nadu on April 3 in Kanyakumari district. She will also visit Sriperumbudur where her father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated.

The Congress leader also claimed that 50 per cent of the Congress candidates in Kerala are between the age of 20 and 40 years.

"So proud that 50 per cent of our candidates in Kerala are between the age of 20 and 40. Combined with the wisdom and experience of our senior leadership, they make a formidable force. I hope they are given a chance to serve the people of Kerala so that the UDF's vision can be realized," tweeted Priyanka Gandhi.

Last week, the Congress-led United Democratic Front released its election manifesto ahead of the upcoming polls in Kerala. Housing schemes, Karunya benevolent health scheme and NYAY scheme were featured in the manifesto.

Elections for the 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)