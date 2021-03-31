Two LeT militant associates arrested in Jammu and Kashmir

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Security forces arrested two militant associates of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and recovered incriminating materials from their possession in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on specific inputs, security forces arrested the LeT militant associates in a joint operation at Laloo Sheshgari Hyderpora, a police spokesman said.

He identified them as Aquib Ahmad Wani, a resident of Laloo Sheshgari Hyderpora, and Aadil Manzoor Mir, a resident of Nadirgund Humhama.

During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that both of them were providing shelter, logistics and other material support to active LeT militants in the Hyderpora and Humhama areas of Budgam district in central Kashmir, he said.

They were also found to have been in touch with Pakistan-based terror commanders through various social media platforms, the spokesman added.

Incriminating materials of LeT have been recovered from their possession, the spokesman said, adding a case has been registered and further investigation initiated.