STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu briefed on system to gauge spread of COVID-19 in Parliament

Naidu complimented the scientists for their work and assured them that he would discuss the issue with the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and the Central government.

Published: 31st March 2021 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2021 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

M Venkaiah Naidu

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu (Photo| Twitter/ Vice President of India)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Vice President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu was on Tuesday briefed regarding the need to set up a sewage and air surveillance system in Parliament to find the prevalence of COVID-19 by the Director-General of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Dr Shekhar C Mande.

The CSIR head was accompanied by the Directors of Hyderabad-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) and Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), Dr Rakesh Mishra and Dr S Chandrasekhar, respectively.

Dr Mande informed the Vice President that sewage surveillance provides qualitative as well as quantitative estimate of the number of people infected in a population and could be used to understand the progression of Covid-19 even when mass scale tests for individuals are not possible.

He presented data of the sewage surveillance carried out in Hyderabad, Prayagraj, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Nagpur, Puducherry and Chennai. Naidu complimented the scientists for their work and assured them that he would discuss the issue with the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and the Central government.

Venkaiah to take up issue

Venkaiah complimented the scientists for their work and assured them that he would discuss the issue with the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and the Central government

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
M Venkaiah Naidu Parliament Sewage surveillance system Air surveillance system
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp