STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam exempts political leaders and journalists from seven-day home quarantine

Health and Family Welfare Department Principal Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha on Saturday by an order partially modified the earlier one of April 21.

Published: 01st May 2021 10:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2021 10:33 PM   |  A+A-

home isolation

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The Assam Government on Saturday exempted leaders of recognised political parties and accredited journalists arriving from outside in connection with the Assembly election from undergoing compulsory home quarantine for seven days.

Health and Family Welfare Department Principal Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha on Saturday by an order partially modified the earlier one of April 21 for passengers arriving by flights and trains from outside the state requiring to undergo compulsory home quarantine for seven days on arrival in the state.

However, the two exempted category of passengers will have to undergo the mandated COVID-19 test on arrival and remain in isolation till the RT-PCR test result is declared to be negative, the order stated.

On account of rising COVID-19 cases in the state, Assam government had by an order on April 13 made it mandatory for air passengers arriving in the state to undergo Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) followed by RT-PCR test if the RAT comes negative.

This testing policy was on April 21 extended to all people entering the state through rail and road networks as well.

In view of spiralling of COVID-19 cases, Assam government has already ordered shutdown of all markets and shops by 6 pm and extended the earlier imposed night curfew from 8 pm to 5 pm up to May seven.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Assam Lockdown Home Isolation
India Matters
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
More kids below 10 years get infected with COVID-19 in Maharashtra
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Centre to produce oxygen from nitrogen generators at 30 industries
An unregulated crowd during a political rally in West Bengal. (File photo)
Bengal elections 2021: Rallies lead to sharp rise in COVID-19 cases
(For representational purposes) Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bhopal COVID-19 deaths mismatch: Government says 104, crematoriums say 2,557

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
More kids below 10 years get infected with COVID-19 in Maharashtra
Eight COVID-19 patients die at Delhi hospital due to oxygen shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp