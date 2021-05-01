STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assam logs record 26 COVID deaths in one day, 3,197 new cases; night curfew extended till May 7

The fatality rate in the state stands at 0.52 per cent, and the positivity rate at 4.53 per cent.

Published: 01st May 2021 12:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2021 12:55 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Night Curfew

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Assam recorded 26 COVID-19 deaths on Friday, the highest in a single day so far, taking the toll to 1,281, while 3,197 new cases pushed the tally to 2,53,123, a bulletin issued by the state National Health Mission (NHM) here said.

Of the 26 deaths, eight were reported from Kamrup Metro, four from Kamrup Rural, two each from Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Nagaon and Hojai, and one each from Cachar, Darrang, Golaghat, Nalbari and Udalguri, the bulletin said.

At least 1,347 COVID-19 patients have died in the state due to other reasons.

At least 1,347 COVID-19 patients have died in the state due to other reasons.

Kamrup Metro also recorded the maximum number of new cases at 1,184, followed by Dibrugarh at 245, Nalbari at 143, Kamrup Rural at 133.

Accordingly, the number of active cases in the state rose to 23,826.

Altogether 2,449 people recuperated from the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,26,643.

The recovery rate clocked 89.54 per cent.

In the last ten days, Kamrup (M) recorded the maximum number of new cases at 9,728 followed by Dibrugarh at 1,877, Kamrup Rural at 1,742, Nagaon at 1,064 and Barpeta at 843.

As many as 86,04,935 sample tests have been conducted in the state so far.

According to the bulletin, 24,66,321 people have been administered COVID-19 vaccines in the northeastern state.

The state on Friday extended the night curfew till May 7, following a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state.

The restrictions on movement of individuals from 8 pm to 5 am were to end on Saturday.

All shops and market places will close by 6 pm, though pharmacies, hospitals, animal care centres and veterinary clinics may operate without restrictions, being providers of essential services, according to an official order by Chief Secretary Jishnu Baruah.

Services like electricity, water and sanitation and public transport are also exempt from the purview of the night curfew, it said.

Officials and persons entrusted with election-related work are exempted, too, on production of a valid identity card.

Regarding containment zones, the order said district magistrates shall take the call.

TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Assam Lockdown Night Curfew
