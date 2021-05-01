STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar BJP MLC Hari Narayan Choudhary dies of COVID-19 at 77

Expressing condolences, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that Choudhary was very popular among the people and had a keen interest in social work.

Published: 01st May 2021 01:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2021 01:54 PM   |  A+A-

Candles, Death, RIP, Rest in peace

For representational purposes

By PTI

PATNA: BJP MLC Hari Narayan Choudhary died of COVID-19 while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Patna, an official said on Saturday.

Choudhary, 77, was elected from the Samastipur District Local Area Authority.

He was admitted to the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences in Patna about a week ago after testing positive for COVID-19, said Awadhesh Narain Singh, the acting chairman of the Bihar Legislative Council.

Choudhary died around 11 pm on Friday while undergoing treatment, he said.

Expressing condolences, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that Choudhary was very popular among the people and had a keen interest in social work.

He received the respect of all sections of the society due to his personality and his death is an irreparable loss to the political and social sector, Kumar said.

Choudhary, a native of Samastipur, is survived by two sons, three daughters, and wife.

He will be cremated at Mukti Dham on the bank of the Burhi Gandak river in Samastipur with state honours.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hari Narayan Choudhary COVID 19
India Matters
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
More kids below 10 years get infected with COVID-19 in Maharashtra
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Centre to produce oxygen from nitrogen generators at 30 industries
An unregulated crowd during a political rally in West Bengal. (File photo)
Bengal elections 2021: Rallies lead to sharp rise in COVID-19 cases
(For representational purposes) Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bhopal COVID-19 deaths mismatch: Government says 104, crematoriums say 2,557

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
More kids below 10 years get infected with COVID-19 in Maharashtra
Eight COVID-19 patients die at Delhi hospital due to oxygen shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp