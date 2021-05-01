STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: 61st Maharashtra foundation day celebrations remain low-key

Thackeray paid floral tributes to the portraits of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Maratha king's mother Jijamata and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at Mantralaya.

Published: 01st May 2021 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2021 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray places a wreath at the Hutatma Chowk memorial to pay respects to 105 martyrs, who laid down their lives for a unified Maharashtra

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray places a wreath at the Hutatma Chowk memorial to pay respects to 105 martyrs, who laid down their lives for a unified Maharashtra. (Photo| Twitter/ @CMOMaharashtra)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The 61st foundation day of Maharashtra is being celebrated in a low-key manner on Saturday in view of the coronavirus situation in the state. This is for the second consecutive year that no big events are being held to mark the state foundation day due to the pandemic.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray hoisted the national flag at Mantralaya, the administrative headquarters of the state in south Mumbai. Thackeray paid floral tributes to the portraits of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Maratha king's mother Jijamata and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar there.

Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat were also present there. Earlier, Thackeray visited Hutatma Chowk in south Mumbai and placed a wreath at the memorial to pay respects to 105 martyrs, who laid down their lives for a unified Maharashtra.

Apart from Thackeray and Walse Patil, Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar, DGP Sanjay Pandey, Mumbai city collector Rajiv Nivatkar and Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal were present there.

In other parts of the state, guardian ministers unfurled the tricolour at the respective district headquarters.

