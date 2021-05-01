Jaishankar speaks with Blinken on supplies 

By Express News Service

On a day the US promised medical supplies landed in India, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday.

The conversation focused on India’s requirements of medical supplies. Jaishankar said his discussions with Blinken focussed on India’s requirements. “Reviewed the flow of equipment and material from the US. Highlighted the importance of strengthening oxygen supply, expanding vaccine production and increasing Remdesivir supply. Appreciated the forthcoming response of the US in this regard,” he said.

The supplies were promised on a day the US president addressed the Congress and said that US was leading the world in the fight against the pandemic. It had earlier stalled supply of raw materials for vaccines to India, with focus on domestic self-sufficiency first.