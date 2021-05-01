STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Narendra Modi greets people of Gujarat, Maharashtra on Statehood Day

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari unfurled the National Flag on the occasion of the 61st anniversary of the formation of the State of Maharashtra at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.

Published: 01st May 2021 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2021 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes to the people of Gujarat and Maharashtra on the foundation day of the two states and said that both states are home to outstanding people, who have made landmark contributions to national growth.

"Today, Gujarat and Maharashtra mark their Statehood Days. Both states are home to outstanding people, who have made landmark contributions to national growth. May these states fight COVID-19 successfully and may the people of these states be blessed with good health," PM Modi tweeted.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari unfurled the National Flag on the occasion of the 61st anniversary of the formation of the State of Maharashtra at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. The Governor further extended Maharashtra Day greetings to all the officers and staff of Raj Bhavan and police persons on the occasion.

May 1 marks the day when Maharashtra and Gujarat came into existence. It was on this day in 1960 when the states were formed on linguistic grounds.

