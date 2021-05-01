STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Technicians unavailable to run ventilators, Bihar to transfer unused ones at govt hospitals to the private sector

Through an advertisement, the state health department has asked the private hospitals of state to apply for taking the ventilators for next three months.

Published: 01st May 2021 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2021 11:26 AM   |  A+A-

Ventilators

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Bihar health department has now decided to release more than two hundred unused ventilators to private hospitals for the next three months to be used for treating COVID-19 patients. A total of 207 new ventilators, which were purchased years ago for different government hospitals, have not been made operational due to a shortage of trained technicians in 36 out of total 38 districts.

Upon knowing this glaring failure of the department, the government has decided to provide these ventilators to the private hospitals having trained operators to run them for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. Through an advertisement, the state health department has asked the private hospitals of state to apply for taking the ventilators for next three months, only if they have requisite facilities with operators to use them.

It has also been made clear by the state health department that the ventilators would be given only to those private hospitals, which will be found eligible in the inspection by health officers after applications for ventilators are received. The private hospitals have been asked to apply in the office of the district civil surgeons enclosing all details on technicians and other facilities required for running ventilators.

In Purnia and Rohtas districts, 7 ventilators each are lying unused followed by six in other 32 districts and 2 ventilators in the other 2 districts. In Patna, six ventilators are still lying unused under the care of the civil surgeon office.

It has also been fixed that the private hospitals using the government ventilators will charge only fix rate of Rs 2000 from the patient. In case applications for ventilators are received from more than one deserving private hospital, priority will be given to the hospital having more beds for COVID-19 patients.

Stepping up attack on Nitish Kumar led government, leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav said that it was shocking to know that there has been no technician in government hospitals to run the ventilators. “ The entire health system has collapsed, with 57% shortage of doctors 71% nurses, 72% lab technicians and 80% operators to run the ventilators”, he alleged.

Meanwhile, the state government has also decided to give special family pension to the government employees who died due to the pandemic on the line of duty. The next kin of dead government employees will also be given a job in government on compassionate ground.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ventilators Bihar coronavirus Bihar Hospitals Bihar government COVID treatment
India Matters
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
More kids below 10 years get infected with COVID-19 in Maharashtra
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Centre to produce oxygen from nitrogen generators at 30 industries
An unregulated crowd during a political rally in West Bengal. (File photo)
Bengal elections 2021: Rallies lead to sharp rise in COVID-19 cases
(For representational purposes) Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bhopal COVID-19 deaths mismatch: Government says 104, crematoriums say 2,557

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
More kids below 10 years get infected with COVID-19 in Maharashtra
Eight COVID-19 patients die at Delhi hospital due to oxygen shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp