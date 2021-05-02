STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengal election result 2021: Mamata trails BJP rival Suvendu in Nandigram 

Another 15 rounds of counting will take place in Nandigram before the result is announced.

Published: 02nd May 2021 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2021 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari (L) and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari (L) and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was Sunday trailing her BJP rival Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram by 3460 votes after two rounds of counting, officials said.

According to trends available from 120 of the 292 assembly seats that went to polls, the TMC is ahead in 75, BJP 43 and Independents 2.

FOLLOW POLL RESULTS HERE

Another 15 rounds of counting will take place in Nandigram before the result is announced.

In Singur seat, TMC minister and candidate Becharam Manna is leading his nearest rival Rabidranath Bhattacharya of the BJP after first round of counting.

TMC candidate from Bhabanipur, the seat vacated by Mamata Banerjee, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, is leading, and so is Firhad Hakim, a minister, from the Kolkata Port constituency.

