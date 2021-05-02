STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal's Covid toll crosses 100-mark, two patients found dead at homes in Kolkata

The state reported 14,374 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cured people to 7,17,772, the health department said in a bulletin.

Published: 02nd May 2021 12:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2021 12:33 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus mask

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal on Saturday reported the highest one-day COVID-19 deaths with 103 people succumbing to the infection, the health department said in a bulletin.

The state's coronavirus death toll is 11,447 now.

The tally also rose to 8,45,878 as a record single-day spike of 17,512 cases was registered.

The state reported 14,374 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cured people to 7,17,772, the bulletin said.

The discharge rate slipped to 84.86 per cent.

The number of active cases climbed to 1,16,659.

Of the fresh fatalities, 26 were reported from North 24 Parganas district and 19 from Kolkata.

The remaining deaths were registered in several other districts.

The bulletin said that out of the 103 deaths, 51 were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental.

The new positive cases included 3,934 from North 24 Parganas and 3,885 from Kolkata, it said.

Since Friday, 56,297 samples have been tested for COVID-19, taking the total number of such tests to 1,04,88,850, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government has decided to start inoculating people in the age group of 18-44 years after considering all concerns and when the supply of vaccine is comfortable, a health department official said on Saturday.

The government will now focus on giving first and second doses of the vaccine to people above 45 years, he added.

Meanwhile, two persons, both patients of COVID-19, were found dead at their residences here on Saturday, a police officer said.

One of them, an octogenarian, apparently hanged himself from the ceiling fan on the ground floor of his two- storey home in Purba Putiyari area here, the officer said.

According to the officer, Barindra Kumar Kar, a resident of Babupara in Purba Putiyari area, may have been under "severe stress" as he was undergoing home isolation.

"The deceased was COVID-19 positive. We are waiting for his post mortem report," the officer said.

In the city's Fern Road area, the police recovered the body of a 49-year-old woman from her flat.

The woman, identified as Sandhya Mahato, had tested positive for COVID-19 recently.

"She stayed alone in the flat. Neighbours did not reach out to her over the past few days for fear of infection. We broke open the door to find the woman lying dead in her home," the officer added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Bengal Lockdown
India Matters
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
More kids below 10 years get infected with COVID-19 in Maharashtra
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Centre to produce oxygen from nitrogen generators at 30 industries
An unregulated crowd during a political rally in West Bengal. (File photo)
Bengal elections 2021: Rallies lead to sharp rise in COVID-19 cases
(For representational purposes) Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bhopal COVID-19 deaths mismatch: Government says 104, crematoriums say 2,557

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
More kids below 10 years get infected with COVID-19 in Maharashtra
Eight COVID-19 patients die at Delhi hospital due to oxygen shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp