BKU leader Rakesh Tikait, 12 others booked in Haryana

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Police has registered a case against Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait and 12 others for violating prohibitory orders, officials said on Sunday.

Tikait and other leaders addressed the 'Mahapanchayat' in a village near Ambala Cantonment on Saturday.

The other BJP leaders who have been booked included Ratan Maan Singh, Baldev Singh and Jasmer Saini.

To contain the pandemic, the district magistrate had imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which bars a gathering of four or more persons.