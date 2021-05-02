STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chandigarh Diary: All that is happening in the 'Land of Five rivers'

While a PGIMER professor won a public health award by the American Thoracic Society​, the Panjab University Senate elections scheduled for May 3 have been postponed.

Published: 02nd May 2021 08:13 AM

Chandigarh roads, Trees, Greenery

For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

PGIMER professor wins public health award

Professor Digambar Behera, senior professor and head, Department of Pulmonary Medicine at Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) has been awarded the 'ATS Public Service Award-2021' by the American Thoracic Society.

He was earlier Dean (Research) and then Director of the National Institute of Tuberculosis and Respiratory Diseases, New Delhi. He was also head of department of WHO Collaborating Centre for Research and Capacity Building in chronic respiratory diseases.

This award recognises contributions to public health related to improvement of indoor and outdoor air quality, eradication of tobacco usage, prevention of lung disease, improved management of communicable respiratory diseases and access to healthcare in areas related to lung diseases, sleep disorders and critical care. Professor Digambar Behera also won the Padma Shri award last year for his contributions to the field of medicine.

Panjab University elections postponed 

After an advisory issued by the Punjab Government keeping in view the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, Panjab University Senate elections scheduled for May 3 have been postponed. In a statement the university stated that with regard to the PU Senate elections scheduled for May 3, the university had sought permission from the Punjab Government to allow gathering of more than 10 people at the polling booths.

In response, the office of the Chief Secretary, Government of Punjab, advised to postpone the date of elections. The term of the Senate, the main governing body of the university, ended on October 31 of last year. But due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the senate elections were deferred twice. The term of the syndicate, the exectuive arm of the university, also ended last year.

Housing authority receives 105 bids for 36 dwelling units in e-auction

The Chandigarh Housing Board has received 105 bids for 36 dwelling units in the e-auction of its properties. As per the schedule all the technical bids were opened and declared qualified. Now the financial bids will be opened on May 3.

These units are in Sector 38 (West) and in Sector 63. Last year no bid was received for these units but this time the response had been good as the price was reduced by 10 per cent. The highest bidder has to deposit 25 per cent of the bid amount within five working days.

Concern over fire risk in hospitals during COVID surge

Considering incidents of fire in some of the hospitals in other parts of the country especially due to sudden increase in consumption of oxygen, Chandigarh Administration has directed it’s officers to be extra careful about fire issues.

Today, all the fire hydrants at Hospital at Sector 48 were tested. A mock drill of fire sensing was also carried out. All the fire extinguishers have been checked, refiled and re-validated. Similarly, last week, all the fire hydrants at GMCH 32 were tested.

All the medical and para-medical staff have also been sensitised to ensure that all the fire-exits should remain clear all the time and should not be blocked by the idle stretchers or trolleys.

