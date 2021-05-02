STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress claims it will win in Assam despite trends favouring BJP

Congress general secretary and Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Despite trends till Sunday afternoon showing a comeback for the BJP in Assam, the Congress claimed that the Grand Alliance of the opposition parties will emerge victorious and form the government once the final results are out.

All India Congress Committee National General Secretary Jitendra Singh said the trends so far will be reversed in the next two to four hours.

"I am still saying that the 'Mahajot' will form the government. Only 3-4 rounds are over at this moment, while counting will continue for more than 15 rounds in most of the seats," said Singh, the in-charge of Assam Congress.

He appealed to the people to "wait for another 2-4 hours by when the tally is likely to reverse".

Click here for LIVE UPDATES on Assam poll results

When it was pointed out that the state Congress chief Ripun Bora is trailing, Singh said "Yes, our president is trailing at this moment. But these countings are very dynamic and will change any moment."

Bora was trailing by 5,039 votes at 1:45 pm against BJP's sitting MLA Utpal Borah in Gohpur constituency. As per the Election Commission website the BJP is leading in 60 out of the total 126 assembly seats. Its allies AGP in 11 and UPPL in seven.

The Congress has made progress in 26 and its partners All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) is leading in 11, Bodoland People's Front (BPF) in three and CPI(M) in one seat.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 years in Assam since 2001, had formed a 'Grand Alliance' with AIUDF, BPF, CPI(M), CPI, CPI(ML), Anchalik Gana Morcha, RJD, Adivasi National Party and Jimochayan (Deori) Peoples Party to fight the Assembly election against the BJP-led NDA.

