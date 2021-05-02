STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Congress launches medical advisory helpline 'Hello Doctor'

Published: 02nd May 2021 12:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2021 12:47 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Saturday started a new initiative -- plasma collection drive -- with its leader Rahul Gandhi launching a medical advisory helpline aimed at helping those battling with COVID-19.

"India needs to stand together and help our people. We have launched 'Hello Doctor' a medical advisory helpline. Please call +919983836838 for medical advice," Gandhi said on Twitter while launching the doctor helpline.

"Dear Dr's and mental health professionals, we need your help. Please enroll on," he said sharing the "Hello Doctor" helpline link and urging doctors to join the battle against the coronavirus and help those in need.

Later, the Indian Youth Congress launched a new initiative 'Plasma Help link', whereby those recovered from COVID-19 would be contacted by the IYC and their plasma collected.

Srinivas BV, president of the Congress's youth wing, said this is for the first time in India's history that "rather than the government, it is the opposition which is reaching out to the people".

He said people recovered from COVID-19 can register themselves with the helpline and donate plasma.

The helpline will soon be linked to the Congress help centres being set up at party headquarters and at state offices, which in turn will help people in need of plasma.

AICC spokesperson Pawan Khera said the initiative will come to the aid of those in need of plasma.

He said it will help those in need irrespective of their political leanings or belief.

Congress secretary Pranav Jha said the hallmark of any government is to be able to help its people when they need it, irrespective of whether they are their supporters or opponents.

He said people in need of help are tagging "Congress party frontline workers, youth leaders, their social media handles".

"Congress party knows how to serve those who are in need because it's in our legacy. We know how to do it! We open that one door when all others have shut. We reach the unreachable. And we do it all without seeking any credit," he said.

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

