STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Taiwan delivers 500 oxygen cylinders, other medical supplies to India

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Center (TECC) said more batches of medical equipment and supplies will be airlifted to India soon.

Published: 02nd May 2021 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2021 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

A worker inspects oxygen cylinders at a facility in Bengaluru before they are sent to hospitals. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

Representational Image. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Taiwan on Sunday delivered to India 150 oxygen concentrators and 500 oxygen cylinders to assist the country in its fight against a devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Center (TECC) said more batches of medical equipment and supplies will be airlifted to India soon.

"To express strong friendship with India in its fight against a new wave of Covid-19 pandemic, Taiwan is delivering critical medical supplies to India. The first batch of 150 oxygen concentrators and 500 oxygen cylinders have arrived in New Delhi on Sunday," the TECC said.

The TECC is Taiwan's representative office in India.

"On behalf of the government of Taiwan, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center in India wishes to reaffirm the friendly bilateral relations between Taiwan and India," it said in a statement.

"Taiwan's deployment of medical supplies is testament to the close collaboration and partnership across multiple agencies on both sides. It also reflects the robust relief efforts and contributions made by the government and people of Taiwan to bring humanitarian relief to India," it said.

India does not have formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, but both sides have trade and people-to-people ties.

China claims Taiwan as part of its territory.

Taiwan's aid to India came amid reports of violations of Taiwan's airspace by Chinese military jets.

"While the contribution is modest, we hope that it will bring comfort and relief to the patients in need and ease the burden on the healthcare workers who are working tirelessly to fight the pandemic," the TECC said.

It said President Tsai Ing-wen on April 27 conveyed solidarity with India and expressed deep concern about the country's situation.

"As India logged a record-breaking daily surge of coronavirus infection for consecutive days, Tsai said that Taiwan 'stand with India' during this difficult time while offering to provide help," the TECC said.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan too supplied 100 oxygen concentrators as well as remdesivir and other medicines to India.

As India battles a devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, several countries around the world are sending medical supplies to help it tide over the situation.

The leading countries that have announced assistance to India include the US, Russia, France, Germany, Australia, Ireland, Belgium, Romania, Luxembourg, Singapore, Portugal, Sweden, New Zealand, Kuwait and Mauritius.

Some of the countries have already delivered the supplies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Taiwan India covid cases coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister K K Shailaja, two of CPM's popular faces in Kerala. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala Election Results: How Pinarayi Vijayan manage to sweep victory, despite scam allegations
DMK president M K Stalin (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Election Result: Why Tamil Nadu chose MK Stalin-led DMK over AIADMK this time
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp