STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Early trends not real indicator of Bengal poll outcome: BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya

The saffron party, which had managed to secure just three seats in the last assembly elections, is making good progress, BJP national general secretary stated.

Published: 02nd May 2021 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2021 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday exuded confidence that his party will form the next government in West Bengal.

He said that the initial trends from postal ballots were "not the real indicator of the final outcome".

"We will cross the magic figure by evening. I am sure that we will form the next government in Bengal," Vijayvargiya, who is also the BJP's Bengal minder, said.

FOLLOW POLL RESULTS HERE

The saffron party, which had managed to secure just three seats in the last assembly elections, is making good progress, he stated.

Early trends till 10.30 am showed that the ruling TMC was surging ahead of challenger BJP, leading in 101 of the 156 seats.

The saffron party was ahead in just 53 seats.

"The TMC goons had terrorised the voters who used the postal ballot option. We had a feeling that our party will not do well in postal ballots. However, the BJP is making good progress," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya West Bengal election result 2021 West Bengal poll results 2021
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister K K Shailaja, two of CPM's popular faces in Kerala. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala Election Results: How Pinarayi Vijayan manage to sweep victory, despite scam allegations
DMK president M K Stalin (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Election Result: Why Tamil Nadu chose MK Stalin-led DMK over AIADMK this time
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp