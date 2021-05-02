Following EC's COVID guidelines, Assam BJP not to celebrate victory in polls

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The BJP, which is heading for a win in Assam as indicated by trends, on Sunday decided not to celebrate the victory in compliance with the direction of the Election Commission (EC) prohibiting victory processions during or after the counting of votes in view of surging COVID-19 cases.

State BJP chief spokesperson Rupam Goswami told PTI that supporters were told to follow the COVID-related guidelines issued by the EC and not to gather at the party head office in Guwahati.

The ruling BJP-led alliance in Assam is leading in 73 assembly constituencies and appears set to retain power for the second consecutive term, as trends were available for 120 seats.

The state assembly has 126 seats and the saffron party has already won two.

The BJP is contesting the elections in alliance with the AGP and the United Peoples' Party Liberal.

Its challenger, the Congress, formed a 'Grand Alliance' with the All India United Democratic Front and several other parties.

The poll panel has written to political parties barring them from organising celebratory processions and congregations during or after the counting of votes.

In another letter to the chief secretary of the states where votes are counted on Sunday, the EC has asked the administration to take action against all police stations that would fail to stop enthusiasts from taking out rallies.

The EC has also directed the authorities to take penal action against violators in all such cases under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and other laws and place erring police officials under suspension.