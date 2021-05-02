STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gujarat: Morva Hadaf bypoll counting on Sunday amid COVID-19 protocol

The bypoll, necessitated due to the disqualification of legislator Bhupendrasinh Khant, was held on April 17.

Published: 02nd May 2021 12:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2021 12:59 AM   |  A+A-

EVM, Voting, Election

Representational Image. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Counting of votes for the Morva Hadaf (ST) Assembly bypoll will be held on Sunday with full COVID-19 protocol, a senior official said.

The bypoll, necessitated due to the disqualification of legislator Bhupendrasinh Khant, was held on April 17.

"Counting of votes will take place in three rooms of Morva Hadaf college as per COVID-19 guidelines. Sanitisation has been done, social distancing has been taken care of. And as per Election Commission instructions, election agents have submitted RT-PCR reports for COVID-19," Panchmahal collector Amit Arora said.

"Counting agents of parties, counting supervisors, assistants etc have all been tested for COVID-19 and staff vaccinated. The process will begin at 7 am morning," he added.

The voter turnout for the bypoll was 42.60 per cent, and the main fight is between Nimisha Suthar of BJP and Suresh Katara of the Congress.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Morva Hadaf bypoll Gujarat Bypoll COVID-19
India Matters
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
More kids below 10 years get infected with COVID-19 in Maharashtra
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Centre to produce oxygen from nitrogen generators at 30 industries
An unregulated crowd during a political rally in West Bengal. (File photo)
Bengal elections 2021: Rallies lead to sharp rise in COVID-19 cases
(For representational purposes) Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bhopal COVID-19 deaths mismatch: Government says 104, crematoriums say 2,557

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
More kids below 10 years get infected with COVID-19 in Maharashtra
Eight COVID-19 patients die at Delhi hospital due to oxygen shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp