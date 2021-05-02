Jharkhand directs hospitals to reserve 70 per cent beds for COVID-19 patients

By Express News Service

RANCHI: Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand, the state government has directed all government and private hospitals to keep 70 per cent of beds reserved for COVID-19 patients. Hospitals have also been asked to prepare isolation wards for COVID patients with mild symptoms so that they can be put to oxygen beds later in case if their oxygen saturation level dips.

The number of active cases in the state has gone up from 35,826 on April 21 to 57,716 on May 1. "Looking at the increasing number of COVID-19 deaths and active cases, it is essential that the number of beds available for the infected patients must be increased. Therefore, it is obligatory for the hospitals engaged in the treatment of COVID-19 patients to keep 70 percent of the total available beds reserved for Covid patients," stated the directive.

"The hospitals must also prepare separate isolation wards for the COVID patients who have mild symptoms, but normal oxygen saturation level, so that they may be put to oxygen beds on priority if required," the order says.

All deputy collectors have been asked to hold a meeting with the representatives of the government and private hospitals to ensure that the government directive is fully implemented.

As of now, Jharkhand has 3,829 beds available for COVID-19 patients in 44 hospitals across the state. Another 900 beds may be added in the coming week. Meanwhile, facing delay in vaccine supplies, the state could not launch the inoculation drive for the people in the age group of 18-44 years on Saturday.